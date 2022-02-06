Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Takes $2.42 Million Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 245,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

