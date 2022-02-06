Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.79 ($116.61).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($138.20) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($110.11) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ETR BMW traded down €4.10 ($4.61) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €89.66 ($100.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.96. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €68.36 ($76.81) and a one year high of €100.42 ($112.83). The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

