BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $61.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.17.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.
NYSE BCE opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
