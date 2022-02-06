BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.00.

BCE stock opened at C$67.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. BCE has a 1 year low of C$54.42 and a 1 year high of C$68.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.63. The firm has a market cap of C$61.73 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

