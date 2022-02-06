Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BZH. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 246.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

