BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Large Volume Increase

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,217,027 shares.The stock last traded at $6.65 and had previously closed at $6.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

The stock has a market cap of $516.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

