Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.03

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 16051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGRY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $268,733,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $4,701,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $2,135,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $3,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
