Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $564.23

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 564.23 ($7.59) and traded as low as GBX 411 ($5.53). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.71), with a volume of 4,963 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 564.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 787.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.01 million and a PE ratio of 4.75.
About Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)
