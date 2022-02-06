Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BIG has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.22.

BIG stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

