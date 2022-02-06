BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Up 5.6%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $30.55. 10,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,654,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $898,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $1,744,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,234,684. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in BigCommerce by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

