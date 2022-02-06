Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.46)-$(0.43) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.79). The company issued revenue guidance of $597.0-600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.35 million.Bill.com also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.16)-$(0.15) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $231.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.60 and a 200 day moving average of $251.37. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.25.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,115 shares of company stock valued at $129,211,943 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.