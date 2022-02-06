Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $370.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $231.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,115 shares of company stock valued at $129,211,943. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

