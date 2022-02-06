Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002272 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $176.06 million and $1.26 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002816 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014128 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

