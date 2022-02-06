BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 26.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $6.11 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.