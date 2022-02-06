BlackRock Inc. Has $79.82 Million Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,580,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $79,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after buying an additional 1,893,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after buying an additional 1,276,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

LBRT opened at $12.27 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,578. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

