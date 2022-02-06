BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Avidity Biosciences worth $79,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. Research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

