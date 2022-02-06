BlackRock Inc. Purchases 73,642 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,115,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Arlo Technologies worth $77,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $734.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

