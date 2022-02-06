BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $85,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 839,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

BSAC stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

