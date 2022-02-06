Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 116,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 203,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.
The company has a market cap of C$130.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89.
About Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC)
