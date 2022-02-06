Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 1,236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BE opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $219,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

