Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) & MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Head-To-Head Analysis

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MidWestOne Financial Group and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 31.70% 13.26% 1.20% Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $219.22 million 2.26 $69.49 million $4.37 7.22 Blue Ridge Bankshares $191.50 million 1.74 $52.48 million N/A N/A

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. It also provides deposit products including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. The Bank also provides products and services including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through its full-service branch network, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa, 13 branches located principally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, seven branches in western Wisconsin, one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

