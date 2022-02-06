Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.74. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 23,974 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $155.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 62.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKEP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,441 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 201,758 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 102,668 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 87,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,402,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 77,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.