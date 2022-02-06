Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Raised by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 222,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 88,730 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,447,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.77 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

