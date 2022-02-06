Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
NYSE BYD opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
