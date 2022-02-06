Brian Concannon Sells 12,984 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $112.95 and a 1-year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

