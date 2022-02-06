Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,496,000 after acquiring an additional 236,011 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 346.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.6% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 147,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $130.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

