Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 177.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 83.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 49.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 48.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 114,382 shares of company stock worth $1,141,526 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.