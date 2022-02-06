Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

