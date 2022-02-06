Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Amedisys reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Several research firms recently commented on AMED. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Shares of AMED traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.03. The company had a trading volume of 262,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,557. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.52 and a 1-year high of $314.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 233.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 400.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,148,000 after purchasing an additional 242,311 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

