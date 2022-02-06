Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post $287.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.91 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $238.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. 68,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

