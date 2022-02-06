Brokerages Anticipate Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS.

BVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 19,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $592,140.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.67. 95,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,307. The firm has a market cap of $601.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.