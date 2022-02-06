Brokerages Anticipate Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS.

BVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 19,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $592,140.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.67. 95,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,307. The firm has a market cap of $601.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

