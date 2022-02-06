Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,348. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

