Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post sales of $403.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.10 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $327.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $34.67. 414,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,520. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

