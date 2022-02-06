Brokerages Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will announce $367.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.00 million and the lowest is $359.97 million. Guild reported sales of $454.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($999.00) EPS.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth about $2,027,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHLD stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,260. The stock has a market cap of $795.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.24. Guild has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

