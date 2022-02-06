Brokerages Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.62. 2,523,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,398. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

