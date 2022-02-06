Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to post $7.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.55 billion and the lowest is $7.40 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $5.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $26.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.66 billion to $33.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NVDA traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.19. The company had a trading volume of 35,482,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,129,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.86. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $607.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

