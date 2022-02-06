Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report $334.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $380.10 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $494.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OPKO Health.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

