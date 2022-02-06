Brokerages Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Price Target at $320.88

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.63.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of APD stock opened at $263.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $249.79 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

