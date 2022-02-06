Brokerages Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) PT at $487.88

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $510.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $410.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.54. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $338.79 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,347,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

