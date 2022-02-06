Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Target Price at $143.43

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 62.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 792,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.24. 692,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,928. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

