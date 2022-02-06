Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Target Price at $123.76

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $112.18. 2,303,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,556. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,889. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,557,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,735,000 after acquiring an additional 76,817 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

