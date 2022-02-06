Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $70.36

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.36.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPG stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. 556,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $109.72.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. Analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.