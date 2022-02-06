Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $70.36

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.36.
Several brokerages have commented on GLPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. Analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
