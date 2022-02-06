Brokerages Set Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) PT at $4,580.00

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,050.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

