Brokerages Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target at $44.67

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIGO stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

