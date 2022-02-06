Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target at $103.70

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.70.

NTIOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

