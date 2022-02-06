Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT at $16.00

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,926,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,207 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,089,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 119,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTVE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 137,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,944. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.60.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

