Brokerages Set The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) PT at GBX 318

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.28).

Several brokerages have commented on GYM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.90) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.57) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.17) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43. The Gym Group has a 52 week low of GBX 223 ($3.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

