Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 62,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 38,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.