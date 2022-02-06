Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $5.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.59. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.61 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HDI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$75.50 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.07.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$46.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$27.03 and a 12 month high of C$49.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.66%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.