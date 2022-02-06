Brokers Issue Forecasts for Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

